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Kenya School of Law unveils ultra-modern library, moot courts to strengthen legal training

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 18, 2026
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The moot courts will provide a practical environment for students to develop advocacy and courtroom skills. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The Kenya School of Law has unveiled a new ultra-modern library and two moot courts as it moves to strengthen legal research, practical training and professional skills development for aspiring lawyers.

The facilities were showcased on Thursday during a visit to the School by Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor, who toured the new infrastructure as part of engagements on legal education and professional training.

The library is designed to provide students with modern spaces for independent study, legal research, digital learning and collaborative discussions, while the moot courts will provide a practical environment for students to develop advocacy and courtroom skills.

The broader facility can accommodate about 2,000 users, although the currently available seating capacity is approximately 400, including the main reading area and Electronic Resource Centre.

Acting KSL Director and Chief Executive Officer Isaac Kuloba said the completion of the facility marked a shift from construction to ensuring the infrastructure delivers tangible benefits to students.

"The significance of this facility is that it is no longer simply a construction project. It is now a functioning learning and research environment that our students can use. Our responsibility is to ensure that every component of this investment contributes to the quality of professional legal education at the school," Kuloba said.

The library currently holds about 15,708 books, alongside law reports, journals, magazines and other legal publications.

Students and other authorised users can also access electronic legal research platforms, including LexisNexis and Law Africa Law Reports.

KSL said the expanded resources are intended to support legal training, research and continuing professional development, strengthening the institution's role as a legal information hub.

The two moot courts are expected to complement classroom-based learning by allowing students to practice advocacy and courtroom skills in a structured environment.

The school said professional legal education requires students to acquire not only theoretical knowledge but also practical skills, professional judgement, advocacy abilities and an understanding of legal ethics.

The new facilities come as legal education institutions increasingly respond to changes in technology, legal practice and the evolving professional development needs of lawyers and other actors in the justice sector.

The School's Board Chairperson, Prof Mary Otieno, said the investment would need to be matched with proper utilisation and maintenance.

"This facility is an investment in the future of the Kenya School of Law and in the quality of professional legal education in Kenya. The Board's responsibility is to ensure that the facility is properly utilised, maintained and integrated into the school’s long-term institutional strategy," she said.

The Government, through the National Treasury and the Office of the Attorney-General, has provided Sh70 million since last year towards equipping the library.

However, the School estimates that about Sh290 million is required to fully equip the facility, leaving a significant funding gap for the completion of the planned resources.

KSL said it would continue expanding its information resources and strengthening the use of technology in legal education as it seeks to maximise the facility's potential.

The school also plans to explore ways of using the library and its resources to support continuing professional development and the wider legal education community, subject to its mandate and institutional policies.

KSL's statutory mandate includes the training of advocates and paralegals, continuing professional development, research and consultancy. The institution says the new infrastructure is intended to support that mandate while preparing learners for the practical demands of legal practice.

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Kenya Law School KLS Moots Courts KLS Modern Library
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