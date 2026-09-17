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Five arrested after robbing TJ Kajwang's team

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 17, 2026
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Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang. [File]

A public engagement tour by Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang was disrupted by a robbery incident in Ruaraka after a group of youths allegedly surrounded members of his entourage and stole cash and valuables.

Five suspects were subsequently arrested and, according to the police report, positively identified by the complainants.

According to a police incident report filed at Utalii Police Station the incident occurred at about 2:35pm on Thursday at Mathare Area 4, Stage 29/30.

Police said the MP had been on a routine “Meet the People” tour after commissioning the Utalii Police Station perimeter wall and visiting Heidemarie Primary School within Mathare 4A.

The MP was leaving the area on foot when he reached the stage, where a group of approximately 100 youths allegedly became rowdy and demanded tokens.

According to police, the youths surrounded the secretary to the area MP, and robbed her of a bag containing Sh80,000, a wallet containing Sh7,000 and her national identification card.

Another woman, identified was allegedly robbed of a Samsung S3 Ultra phone valued at Sh130,000.

Police said officers managed to evacuate Kajwang safely from the scene.

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