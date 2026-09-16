Murkomen reveals 1,189 sentenced over political goonism

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen before the Senate plenary on September 16, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard],

At least 1,189 people have been sentenced for offences linked to political violence and goonism since 2022, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has told the Senate, as concerns grow over political intolerance ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Appearing before the Senate plenary on Wednesday, Murkomen said the sentences imposed by courts varied depending on the nature and gravity of the offences.

He cited the figure as evidence that security agencies and the courts had taken action against individuals involved in violence associated with political activities.

“This is part of the evidence for those who say that the police are doing nothing to arrest goons,” Murkomen said.

The CS said the Government remained committed to preventing political violence and would pursue individuals involved in criminal activities even when such actions were presented as political mobilisation.

His remarks come amid heightened concerns over the alleged recruitment and deployment of youths to disrupt political meetings, intimidate opponents and cause confrontations at political gatherings.

In August, Murkomen directed the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to adopt a preventive approach by acting on intelligence before suspected gangs reach political rallies. He has also warned politicians against recruiting youths to cause disruption at political events.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has similarly raised concerns over political intolerance and the use of hired groups to disrupt opponents, warning that such conduct could undermine peaceful elections.

Murkomen was also grilled over gender representation within the national security and administration structures.

Responding to a question from Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, the CS acknowledged that the male-to-female ratio within the National Government Administrative Officers does not currently meet the constitutional two-thirds gender principle.

He said the State Department was implementing targeted recruitment measures to gradually address the imbalance.

“The upcoming recruitment exercises will prioritize gender balancing while maintaining merit and compliance with relevant public service regulations,” Murkomen said.

According to data presented to the Senate, Kenya has eight Regional Commissioners, of whom two are women. Of the 49 County Commissioners, only five are female.

At the Deputy County Commissioner level, there are 130 women against 468 men, out of an establishment of 598 officers.

The State Department has 11,989 chiefs and assistant chiefs, with 2,430 women among the two cadres. Murkomen said no gender data was available for village elders because their engagement has not been formalised by the State Department.

The CS also tabled data showing the distribution of male and female police officers across various ranks and counties.

He said the National Police Service remained predominantly male, reflecting the traditional character of policing as a male-dominated profession.

“Since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, affirmative action in police recruitment has been implemented in compliance with constitutional requirement,” Murkomen said.

He added that targeted recruitment and promotion measures were being used to increase female representation across ranks and leadership positions.

Murkomen also told senators that the Government was implementing the National Disaster Risk Management Strategy 2025–2030 to strengthen preparedness and response to disasters and emergencies.

He said the National Disaster Operations Centre was coordinating preparedness and response through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, including preparations for expected El Niño rains.

“The National Disaster Operations Centre continues to coordinate disaster preparedness and response at the national level under a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” he said.