Ole Sapit condemn abduction of journalist and rising political goonism

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The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit. [Courtesy]

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has condemned the alleged abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich.

Ole Sapit warn that growing political intolerance, goonism and attacks on freedom of expression could undermine Kenya’s democratic space.

The two leaders called on politicians to abandon violence and intimidation and instead pursue issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ole Sapit said the alleged abduction of media practitioners was unacceptable in a constitutional democracy where citizens are guaranteed fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

“We condemn any form of abduction. Recently, we have seen media personalities being targeted. That is immoral, unethical and unconstitutional,” Ole Sapit said.

He noted that concerns over abductions and intimidation had also emerged during the 2024 protests, when some young Kenyans, particularly members of Generation Z, faced scrutiny over comments and activities on social media.

The Archbishop said the targeting of people over opinions expressed online or through the media was inconsistent with the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

“We have seen those who have made comments on social media being pursued, especially our Gen Z during the 2024 protests, and we are now seeing the press being pursued. That is unethical, unconstitutional and is not part of the Kenyan spirit,” he said.

Ole Sapit has also called on politicians to end political violence warning them against political violence and the use of gangs or hired youths at political events to silence their opponents.

He also challenged young people not to allow themselves to be recruited into political violence in exchange for short-term financial rewards.

“We want to urge our politicians, please tone down. Sell your agenda without interfering with the lives of other people,” he said.

“We have seen a culture of goonism where every politician owns goons. This will not take us anywhere but will polarise the country.”

The Archbishop urged the youth to reject political mobilisation based on handouts and instead become agents of peace.

“I urge the youth to cease to be used and shun little handouts because they will not take you far,” he said.

He warned that young people involved in political violence could ultimately become victims of the same political networks that recruit them.

Ole Sapit further called on security agencies, particularly Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and the Inspector General of Police, to take firm action against political violence and ensure public order is not left in the hands of groups operating outside the law.

“If we continue to see goonism in this country unabated, it is preparation for chaos which we don’t want,” he said.

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UN-Habitat, Susan Nakhumicha echoed the call for protection of the media and freedom of expression, saying journalists play a critical role in ensuring citizens receive information.

“We want freedom of the media because it is through the media that information reaches the people. Abductions are not necessary. They should not be part of our society at this time,” she said.

She also questioned the need for political actors to use goons if they genuinely have policies and ideas they want voters to support.

“If for sure you have an agenda to sell, why do you need goons?” Nakhumicha posed.