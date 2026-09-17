DCI moves to block release of title deeds in alleged land fraud case involving KCB official's sister

The DCI has moved to the High Court to block the release of title deeds and electronic devices linked to an ongoing alleged land forgery investigation. [iStockphoto]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has moved to the High Court to block the release of title deeds and electronic devices at the centre of investigations involving Judy Koech-Oyamo, sister of late KCB executive Rosemary Chemutai Koech.

The DCI wants orders issued by a Milimani magistrate directing it to surrender the exhibits suspended and eventually overturned, warning that releasing them could jeopardise ongoing investigations into alleged forgery, conspiracy to defraud and related land fraud offences against Judy and co-suspects.