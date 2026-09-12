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Markets regulator flags 15 firms in Kenya investment scam crackdown

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 12, 2026
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CMA CEO Wyckliffe Shamiah. [courtesy]

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) named 15 entities it says are collecting money from Kenyans through fake investment schemes without a license.

The regulator issued the caution on Friday, September 11, saying the firms lack the approval required to offer investment services in the country.

The list includes Global Investment Group (GIG), QVSE, Kore Exchange, Abacus Wealth Management, Brown Advisory Group, B Invest, Bitblock Capital Limited, Maliwave Investments and Monetrix Capital Investments.

It also names Twenty-four Hours Pro Expert Trader, Wealth Sharing Group (Opticoin), CBEX, Just Markets, Ultima Cryptocurrency and Lukman-trust fund.

"These entities are operating unlawfully and fraudulently soliciting funds from the public," the Authority said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is now probing the 15 firms alongside the CMA and other law enforcement agencies, according to the statement.

The regulator warned Kenyans against dealing with entities and persons who disguise fraud as investment opportunities.

The caution adds to a string of warnings the CMA has issued this year over unlicensed online platforms promising quick returns through forex trading and cryptocurrency products.

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Related Topics

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Illegal Investment Entities Fake Investment Schemes
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