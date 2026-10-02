Pregnant woman found dead by roadside in Kirinyaga County with head, hip injuries

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The National Police Service (NPS) has launched investigations after the body of a pregnant woman was found by the roadside in the Itangi area of Mwea East Sub-County, Kirinyaga County.

The woman, identified as Catherine Njeru, was found early Friday morning along the Piai-Itangi Murram Road with visible injuries to her head and hip.

In a statement, NPS said the incident is being investigated as a suspected murder.

"The NPS condoles with the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased and commits to expeditious and conclusive investigations to ensure that any person or persons responsible for this barbaric crime are brought to justice," read the statement.

Police have urged residents of Itangi to remain calm and refrain from speculation as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been asked to report to the nearest police station or a law enforcement officer.

The matter is being investigated by Kirinyaga County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers, local Sub-County police and Central Regional Police Command, led by the Regional Criminal Investigations Officer.

According to NPS, the Inspector General of the National Police Service has also been briefed on the incident and directed the Director of Criminal Investigations to expedite the probe and establish the facts surrounding the woman's death.