Man lynched for killing neighbour's wife over Sh700 debt

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A man was lynched on Wednesday evening by an irate mob after he allegedly killed his neighbour's wife over a Sh700 debt.

Uriri Sub-County Police Commander Ali Bashir said they received a report from Kennedy Onyango, the woman's husband from Kamunga village in Uriri Sub-County, Migori County, over the incident.

"He left his wife at the house for the market. When he returned, his wife was missing," Bashir stated.

This prompted him to go out and look for his wife in the company of other people.

Bashir said Onyango found his wife dead and her body dumped in a nearby sugarcane plantation.

According to police reports, the woman had gone to the suspect's home to recover the Sh700 debt he owed her.

News of the woman’s murder quickly spread to Uriri market, where residents cornered the alleged debtor.

Police were informed that an irate mob got hold of the man who was at Uriri market.

They did not manage to rescue him from the mob that lynched him.

Both bodies have since been moved to Migori Referral Hospital mortuary, awaiting post-mortem examination.

The Uriri police boss condemned the murder and lynching, warning residents against taking the law into their own hands over minor disputes.

He urged residents to seek intervention from local authorities in debt recovery, noting that a Sh700 disagreement had now claimed two lives and left families devastated.

Police have launched investigations into both the murder and mob killing.