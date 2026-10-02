KRA intercepts Sh8.2m worth of smartphones

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Some of the smartphones intercepted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) on by Kenya Revenue Authority custom officials after they were found concealed to evade taxation. [Courtesy]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs officers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday intercepted 40 smartphones valued at approximately Sh 8.2 million.

The interception came after the screening of a male passenger, who arrived in Kenya from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dubai has long been preferred as the best city for smartphone purchases by Kenyans thanks to its affordable prices, either for use or resale.

The interception was made at Terminal 1A International Arrivals after customs officers subjected the passenger’s luggage to screening using baggage scanners.

The smartphones, comprising iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, were concealed among assorted items and distributed across three small suitcases and a backpack.

The devices had not been declared to customs and were detected during routine baggage screening.

Following the scan, customs officers conducted further checks and recovered the smartphones concealed within the passenger’s luggage.

During interrogation, the passenger stated that he was transiting through Kenya to a neighbouring country by road.

However, a review of his passport and travel history established that he had made several trips between Kenya and Dubai within a short period.

In September 2026, the passenger entered Kenya on 15th and exited on 17th; entered again on 19th and exited on 20, and subsequently entered on September 21 and exited on 22.

He also entered Kenya again on 23rd September 23. The frequent entries and exits, coupled with the short duration of the visits, prompted customs officers to undertake further questioning.

It was later established that the passenger was acting as a courier for a client based in Dubai and indicated that the smartphones were destined for Kenya.

The intercepted smartphones have been deposited at the Customs Warehouse pending the applicable clearance and verification processes.

The interception, KRA said, highlights the critical role of technology and officer vigilance in strengthening border controls and detecting attempts to move undeclared goods through Kenya’s points of entry.

The deployment of CT baggage scanners, it said, enables Customs officers to identify concealed items within luggage, while risk-based screening, analysis of travel patterns and targeted interviews provide additional layers of control.

KRA continues to strengthen its border enforcement capabilities through the deployment of modern inspection technologies, intelligence-led interventions and enhanced officer capacity.

These measures are aimed at facilitating legitimate travel and trade while ensuring compliance with Customs requirements and protecting government revenue.

Travellers entering Kenya are required to comply with Customs laws and procedures and to make the necessary declarations in respect of goods carried in their luggage.

The taxman cautions travellers against carrying undeclared goods on behalf of third parties and urges members of the public to ensure that all goods subject to customs control are properly declared and cleared in accordance with the law.

In June this year, President William Ruto announced the increase of the duty-free allowance for returning travellers and Kenyans in the diaspora from Sh 39,000 to Sh260,000.

President Ruto said this while assenting to the Finance Bill 2026-2027, saying the move was intended to address concerns raised by travellers and members of the diaspora.