Thomas Mboya appointed KUDHEIHA Acting Secretary General

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Thomas Mboya appointed KUDHEIHA Acting General Secretary. [Courtesy]

The Registrar of Trade Unions has formally registered Thomas Mboya as the Acting Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA).

Mboya, who serves as KUDHEIHA’s Senior Deputy Secretary General, takes over following the death of former Sec-Gen Albert Njeru.

He is a longstanding trade unionist with more than three decades of service in KUDHEIHA, having joined the union in 1993.

Mboya was first elected to a leadership position in 2006 as the Kakamega Branch Secretary, where he played a key role in growing the union’s membership, organisation and influence.

He later rose through the union’s leadership structures, serving as National Treasurer in 2021 before taking up his current position as Senior Deputy General Secretary.

In his new role, Mboya has pledged to provide stable, inclusive and forward-looking leadership while safeguarding the unity of KUDHEIHA.

He has also committed to ensuring the union remains focused on protecting and advancing the rights and welfare of its members.

Njeru died on August 29 after a short illness. He had served as KUDHEIHA's Sec-Gen for 19 years and as COTU's Treasurer for five months.