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Why devolution still owes Kenyans a decade on

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 9, 2026
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Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko during an interview at Spice FM on Wednesday, September 9,2026. [Screengrab]

Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko has called for a national conference to revisit the Constitution, saying more than a decade of devolution has not fully freed counties as funds are still held back and legal "clawbacks" limiting their reach.

Speaking during an interview at Spice FM on Wednesday, Ayacko noted devolution has shifted development toward local needs and reversed a pattern that once concentrated opportunities in a few regions.

He explained counties are advancing in urban development, healthcare infrastructure, roads and industrialisation.

"We need to relook at the Constitution and the best way to do this is through a constitutional conference. We should elect delegates to the conference, allow them to draft the proposed changes after collecting public views and then subject the draft to a referendum that is free from political influence," observed Ayacko.

Devolution began with the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution and took full effect in March 2013, when Kenyans elected the first 47 county governments.

Ayacko pointed to Migori as an example of what devolution can deliver, saying the county has positioned itself for more investment and tourism.

"Migori County is now a potentially promising destination, with the prospect of getting an international airport. We have already started operating a local airport and this will open up the county's tourism potential and attract more investment," explained Ayacko.

He noted the county has built a functional airstrip to spare visitors a drive from Kisumu, and has partnered with the national government on a pier and viewing area at a hyacinth-free stretch of Lake Victoria, which he called a strategic tourism asset for East Africa.

Ayacko said elections have not always produced the best leaders, blaming ethnic, clan and religious divisions for crowding out ideas.

"Elections have not yielded the best leaders because ethnic, clan and religious divisions have often prevented ideas from flowing freely," he said.

He also criticised the spread of disinformation on social media, noting it denies voters the objective information they need to choose well, and said Kenya must make elections more transparent and issue-based.

Ayacko rejected the view that devolution has fuelled corruption.

"Corruption has not been amplified by devolution; rather, devolution has been bastardised by the issue of corruption. It is a national problem and should be addressed as a national issue," he argued.

More than a decade after counties were created, they still face financial and operational strain. Health workers have repeatedly gone on strike over delayed salaries, unfulfilled collective bargaining agreements and stalled promotions, while counties continue to report shortages of medicine and equipment.

Delayed disbursements from the National Treasury and mounting pending bills have further slowed service delivery, and questions persist over corruption and accountability at both levels of government.

Ayacko urged Kenyans to stay vigilant and hold leaders accountable, and said leaders in turn must be truthful and uphold the integrity and consistency the Constitution demands.

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