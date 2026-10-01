Universities should rethink thesis writing in the age of AI

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Universities need to reconsider the relationship between writing time, research duration and institutional time. [Courtesy]

If a capable student can now complete the conventional stages of thesis writing in a fraction of the time previously required, should universities shorten the period of study or redesign what happens within it?

This is the question Artificial Intelligence (AI) now places before academic institutions. An intelligent student who uses AI responsibly can conceptualise a study, refine the statement of the problem, formulate objectives and research questions, identify relevant theories, review literature, organise data, analyse textual material and revise successive drafts with considerable efficiency. Tasks that previously required several rounds of drafting and correction with a supervisor can now be completed within a shorter writing period.

This development requires universities to reconsider the relationship between writing time, research duration and institutional time.

Writing time refers to the period required to produce a complete thesis. AI can significantly reduce this period by supporting literature review, drafting, editing, transcription, coding and some forms of textual analysis. Research duration includes the time required to define and refine the research problem, obtain ethical approval, negotiate access, recruit participants, collect and validate data, conduct fieldwork, analyse evidence and establish the credibility of the findings. Institutional time refers to the formal period allocated to a degree, including coursework, supervision, examination and the development of independent scholarly competence.

AI may compress writing time without compressing every other part of the research process to the same extent. A study involving fieldwork, longitudinal observation, community engagement or sensitive human-subject research cannot necessarily be completed faster simply because the student can draft the thesis more efficiently. At the same time, a student should not be retained for the traditional duration merely because the production of the written document once required more time. Universities now need a more differentiated approach to the relationship between competence, research design and candidature.

Besides, the changing research environment also gives supervision a broader intellectual function. When students can use AI to prepare more developed proposals, organise literature and improve successive drafts, supervisors can devote greater attention to conceptual clarification, theoretical development, methodological reasoning and the interpretation of evidence. The relationship between student and supervisor can move from the repeated correction of routine tasks towards sustained engagement with the ideas that give research its significance.

Bloom’s taxonomy provides one useful framework for this transition. AI can support activities associated with remembering, understanding, organising and applying knowledge. Postgraduate education can consequently place greater emphasis on analysis, evaluation and knowledge creation.

What then should universities do? One possibility is to embed research more deliberately within postgraduate coursework. Advanced courses could address theory construction, epistemology, research design, comparative analysis, methodological innovation, data interpretation and scholarly communication. These courses could be connected to students’ developing research problems, allowing them to test concepts and methods before and alongside thesis writing. As such, the thesis writing should not have the weighting it currently does.

Universities could also reconsider the role of comprehensive examinations. A well-designed comprehensive examination can assess a student’s understanding of major research theoretical traditions, ability to compare competing paradigms, capacity to justify methodological choices and readiness to apply knowledge to unfamiliar problems. It can assess intellectual breadth and independence across a field rather than concentrating evaluation on one extended research document.

Alternatively, a thesis and a comprehensive exam can be blended. The thesis remains relatively important because it demonstrates the student’s ability to undertake a sustained and original inquiry. Comprehensive examinations and advanced coursework can, however, ensure that the thesis is situated within a wider programme of intellectual formation. They can also provide a more direct assessment of theoretical command, which is not always fully visible in the final research document.

The implications will differ across levels of study. Undergraduate students should demonstrate a sound understanding of research and the ability to apply established concepts. Master’s students should show stronger theoretical command, independent analysis and methodological competence. Doctoral students should be expected to problematise concepts, interrogate paradigms, examine methodological assumptions and make an original contribution to knowledge.

AI is pushing universities to redefine learning outcomes in thesis writing. We have to embrace this new dawn with its own level of complexity.