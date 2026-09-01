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Ruto picks Duncan Oburu to lead IPOA, appoints Sossion, Lentoijoni to TSC

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 1, 2026
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Dr Duncan Oburu Ojwang, Antonina Lentoijoni and Wilson Sossion. [File, Standard] 

President William Ruto has appointed Dr Duncan Oburu Ojwang as chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for a six-year term.

The appointment took effect August 31, 2026, according to a gazette notice on Monday.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Duncan Oburu Ojwang (Dr) to be the Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, for a period of six years,” Ruto said.

Oburu replaces Justice Ahmed Issack Hassan, who resigned from the position in February after his appointment to the Court of Appeal.

Ruto nominated Oburu for the position before the National Assembly approved his appointment in August.

During his vetting, Oburu pledged to protect IPOA’s independence and maintain a working relationship with the National Police Service (NPS).

His appointment comes amid public concern over police conduct, placing the oversight body at the centre of efforts to hold officers accountable for alleged misconduct.

Ruto also appointed Wilson Sossion and Antonina Lentoijoni to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for six years after Parliament approved their nominations following vetting by the Education Committee on August 20.

The two replace commissioners whose constitutional six-year terms had ended.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Antonina Lentoijoni and Wilson Sossion to be Members of the Teachers Service Commission, for a period of six (6) years,” Ruto noted.

At the same time, the President Ruto appointed Flora Nduku Mutua as a member of the Public Service Commission (PSC) for six years.

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Related Topics

Independent Policing Oversight Authority Dr Duncan Oburu Ojwang Wilson Sossion Antonina Lentoijoni
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