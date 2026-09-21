Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

1,000 die of snake bites, scores left with permanent injuries

By Jane Mugambi | Sep. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Patrick Kioko shows his swollen leg after suffering a snakebite in 2016. [File, Standard]

Over 1,000 Kenyans lose their lives from snakebites, while a significant number are left with permanent physical disabilities.

The Kenyans who bear the burden are in rural areas and pastoral communities. Children are also left exposed to the reptiles.

As Kenya joined the world in commemorating International Snakebite Awareness Day 2026 under the theme, “Know It, Respect It, Survive It,” more than 19,000 Kenyans have been bitten by the reptiles.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said Baringo leads in snakebites, and that the Ministry of Health is taking deliberate action to address the burden. She said snakebite envenoming has been recognised as a priority Neglected Tropical Disease and incorporated into the Kenya National Neglected Tropical Diseases Masterplan 2023–2027.

The PS said the Ministry of Health has also strengthened surveillance by integrating mandatory snakebite case reporting into the Kenya Health Information System at all health facility levels, while community-level surveillance has been activated through the Electronic Community Health Information System.

At the community level, more than 5,000 Community Health Promoters have been trained across snakebite-endemic counties to identify households at risk, deliver prevention messages, administer correct first aid, report cases and facilitate timely referral to health facilities. This investment in our frontline health workforce is critical in reducing the time between a snakebite and access to appropriate care.

“We have also completed county-level mapping of snakebite hotspots, which is helping to guide targeted distribution of antivenom and strengthen emergency response in high-burden counties. Through the Kenya Institute of Primate Research, we are developing Kenya’s first domestically produced antivenom, using venom profiles from locally relevant snake species. We are also establishing a National Antivenom Quality Control Laboratory at the Kenya Institute of Primate Research to strengthen quality assurance and antivenom efficacy standards,” said Muthoni.

“We have further integrated snakebite surveillance into mass drug administration campaigns, using existing Neglected Tropical Disease structures to strengthen community-level data collection and surveillance.”

Kenya is also playing a leading role in keeping snakebite on the global health agenda. We co-chair the Global Snakebite Taskforce, providing political leadership to international efforts to address snakebite. Kenya also led a Member State side event at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, helping to return snakebite to the World Health Assembly agenda for the first time since 2020.

Baringo County has been earmarked as one of Kenya’s highest-burden counties for snakebite envenoming, with Kenyans, particularly those living in snakebite-risk areas, being urged to remember three simple but life-saving messages: Prevent, Act Right and Seek Care Early.

“Prevent snakebites by avoiding unnecessary contact with snakes, act right by administering the correct first aid and avoiding harmful practices, and seek care early by getting the victim to a health facility as quickly as possible. Together, we can save lives and reduce the disabilities caused by snakebite.” 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Snakebites In Baringo Health PS Mary Muthoni International Snakebite Awareness Day Antivenom
.

Latest Stories

How Kenyan banks are becoming the engine behind EA economic growth
How Kenyan banks are becoming the engine behind EA economic growth
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
39 mins ago
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
National
By Nancy Gitonga
39 mins ago
Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
National
By Kamau Muthoni
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
By Kamau Muthoni 39 mins ago
Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
KNEC to track learners to identify those being left behind
By Lewis Nyaundi 39 mins ago
KNEC to track learners to identify those being left behind
Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines
By Stephen Ruto 39 mins ago
Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
By Nancy Gitonga 39 mins ago
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved