Parliament approves Sossion, Lentoijoni's nomination to TSC

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Former KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion during vetting before the National Assembly Education Committee at County Hall in Nairobi. August 20, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Director of Staffing Antonina Lentoijoni are set to join the Commission after the National Assembly Education Committee approved their nominations.

The two education professionals were vetted by the committee last week following their nomination by President William Ruto in July.

Their approval comes at a critical moment for the TSC, which is grappling with teacher shortages, workload, deployment challenges, remuneration concerns and growing demands for accountability.

The nominations were initially delayed after the High Court issued conservatory orders stopping Parliament from considering them following a constitutional petition challenging the appointments.

The orders were later lifted, allowing the Education Committee, chaired by Julius Melly, to proceed with the vetting.

The committee examined the nominees' academic qualifications, professional experience, integrity and suitability for the positions. Members of the public were also invited to submit memoranda on their suitability.

If finally approved by the National Assembly, Sossion and Lentoijoni will bring contrasting but complementary experiences to the Commission.

Lentoijoni has spent more than 26 years in the education sector, including nearly two decades in senior management at TSC. She started her career as a teacher before moving into education administration.

She became Acting Director of Staffing in July 2022 and was confirmed as substantive director in August 2024.

Her docket has placed her at the centre of teacher recruitment, deployment, transfers, promotions, workforce planning and disciplinary processes.

She holds a Bachelor of Education degree and a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi. She is also a certified ISO Lead Auditor.

Her biggest advantage will be her intimate understanding of the Commission's internal operations and the challenges facing teachers.

As TSC commissioner, she could push for greater efficiency in recruitment and deployment, particularly in areas facing severe teacher shortages. She is also expected to bring institutional experience to discussions on promotions, transfers and teacher management.

Her appointment comes as Kenya continues implementing Competency-Based Education, a system that has increased demands on teachers while creating new staffing and infrastructure needs.

Sossion, on the other hand, enters the Commission with a long history of advocating for teachers.

As KNUT secretary-general, he became one of the most prominent voices on teachers' salaries, collective bargaining, working conditions and professional welfare.

He later served as a nominated Member of Parliament between 2017 and 2022, gaining experience in national policymaking and legislation.

His presence at TSC could therefore strengthen the Commission's engagement with teachers and unions at a time when industrial relations remain a major concern.

Sossion has previously pointed to Singapore as a model Kenya could learn from in transforming education quality, suggesting a stronger focus on teacher professionalism, training and performance.

The two nominees could also influence how TSC responds to persistent teacher shortages and workload.

Schools have continued to demand additional teachers as enrolment rises, while existing teachers face pressure from expanded curricula, assessments and administrative responsibilities.

Their arrival could also trigger fresh conversations on teacher welfare, career progression and remuneration.

However, the new commissioners will face a difficult balancing act between teachers' demands and the Government's financial constraints.