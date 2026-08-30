Desperate Ruto all out in battle for Western as Sifuna gains ground

President William Ruto at the launch of Shirikiana SACCO at Masinde Muliro University grounds in Kakamega. He was accompanied by key politicians from Western Kenya. [Michael Mute, Standard]

President William Ruto has turned his attention to Western Kenya in an increasingly aggressive campaign to reclaim political grassroots support ahead of the 2027 General Election, as Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement gains traction across the region.

Observers believe the president's latest tactics for Western have exposed him as a desperate leader afraid of losing support in one of the regions expected to play a significant role in next year's General Elections. The new tactic is simple: deploy several foot soldiers to pitch tents in the area with bags of cash to dish out to residents as they push back against Sifuna.