Musalia Mudavadi heads to Angola to push for stronger African conflict resolution

Audio By Vocalize

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will represent President William Ruto at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) scheduled for August 30, 2026. [File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has embarked on a mission to strengthen Kenya’s role in conflict prevention and resolution across Africa.

Mudavadi left the country for Luanda, Angola, where he will represent President William Ruto at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) scheduled for August 30, 2026.

According to a statement from his office, the meeting will focus on strengthening mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution on the continent.

The discussions are expected to consider practical measures to improve Africa’s capacity to prevent, manage and resolve conflicts, as countries seek stronger African-led solutions to challenges facing the continent.

The Luanda meeting comes at a time when Kenya is seeking to strengthen its engagement within the AU and its peace and security architecture.

The statement said Kenya’s participation will provide an opportunity to advance its longstanding commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, regional stability and stronger African-led mechanisms for addressing the continent’s challenges.

Mudavadi, who doubles up as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, will also use the meeting to advance regional integration and Africa’s collective development agenda as Kenya seeks to strengthen its influence within the continental body.

Kenya’s participation comes shortly after the country attained Tier One status within the African Union, a milestone that gives it a stronger platform to shape discussions and decisions on matters affecting the continent.

The elevation is expected to strengthen Kenya’s voice in the formulation of continental policies and priorities.

The government said its active participation in regional and continental initiatives is aimed at translating Kenya’s diplomatic influence into tangible benefits for Kenyans while contributing to a more peaceful, stable and prosperous Africa.

“The Luanda meeting therefore provides an opportunity for Kenya to consolidate its growing continental influence and work with fellow African countries to strengthen African solutions to African challenges,” read part of the statement.