Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Gachagua's bombshell on harassment of small-scale traders

By Graham Kajilwa | Aug. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

DCP party leader Rigathi alleges police harassment of small-scale LPG traders and the unlawful seizure of more than 200,000 gas cylinders. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has levelled fresh allegations against the police, this time presenting damning evidence of how small-scale gas traders are being harassed.

Gachagua pointed the finger of blame at Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kenya Police Service) Eliud Lagat, saying he is the brains behind a clandestine police unit harassing traders.

In his address on Wednesday, the former DP claimed the existence of an ungazetted police station nicknamed ‘blacksite’ based at Hurlingham, Nairobi, overseen by Lagat.

This fully fledged police station, with an armoury, operates under the leadership of Robert Linyiru Gituma as the Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD).

The station, he alleged, has 25 officers of constable rank.

These officers, led by Cliff Mutiso, are the ones he claimed are responsible for harassment of small-scale gas traders across the country.

Mutiso and his platoon are said to be conducting inspections, yet this role lies with officers at Kawi House, the country’s energy headquarters.

He claimed this unit has conducted raids between June and October 2025 in Kajiado, Nairobi, Kiambu, and Machakos counties targeting small-scale traders.

“They took away with them over 200,000 gas cylinders. No single inventory was done, no police occurrence book (OB) was recorded and nobody was taken to court,” he claimed. “Where are these 200,000 cylinders?”

Gachagua referenced the Energy Act, 2019, saying the role of conducting such raids lies with the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA). He further claimed that a senior official at EPRA is the one feeding information to these rogue police units on the location of their businesses to facilitate the raid.

Similar raids were also conducted in North Rift, Nyanza and Western regions. The gas cylinders were then stored at Kakamega Police Station.

He claimed that when the police wanted to have the case prosecuted, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is said to have rejected the charges on grounds that the raid was conducted without notice, contrary to the Energy Act.

“The above is just one of the cases of brutal and constant harassment, arbitrary and unlawful arrest and enforcement procedures against LPG traders,” he said.

Gachagua said small-scale traders have twice written to President William Ruto to air their grievances - in August 2025 and April 2026.

He alleged that the seized cylinders are being refurbished for new LPG enterprises owned by politicians.

“One of these firms is in Kitengela and Kenyans saw these cylinders during the by-election in Ol-Kalou, and your guess is as good as mine on who owns this enterprise,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Small Scale LPG Traders Police Harassment Gas Traders
.

Latest Stories

Ruto's Sh2.6b Mau payout raises legal questions
Ruto's Sh2.6b Mau payout raises legal questions
National
By George Sayagie
45 mins ago
New uniform, no reforms: Irony of misplaced priority for service plagued by corruption and brutality
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
45 mins ago
Kenya's debt pile hits Sh13 trillion as borrowing draws scrutiny
Business
By Ndungu Gachane
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

New uniform, no reforms: Irony of misplaced priority for service plagued by corruption and brutality
By Hudson Gumbihi 45 mins ago
New uniform, no reforms: Irony of misplaced priority for service plagued by corruption and brutality
Ruto's Sh2.6b Mau payout raises legal questions
By George Sayagie 45 mins ago
Ruto's Sh2.6b Mau payout raises legal questions
Kenya's debt pile hits Sh13 trillion as borrowing draws scrutiny
By Ndungu Gachane 45 mins ago
Kenya's debt pile hits Sh13 trillion as borrowing draws scrutiny
Mukuru residents up in arms over 'sold out' Affordable Housing units
By Gentrix Osano and Newton Kimaiyo 45 mins ago
Mukuru residents up in arms over 'sold out' Affordable Housing units
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved