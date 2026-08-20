Maraga proposals that could reform the police service

When former Chief Justice David Maraga submitted the comprehensive National Taskforce on Police Reform report to President William Ruto on November 16, 2023, it was viewed as a decisive turning point to dismantle state-sanctioned violence and restore the police's institutional integrity.
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