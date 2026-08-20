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ICC ghosts: Descent into lawlessness pushes United Opposition to international court

By Ndungu Gachane | Aug. 20, 2026
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United Opposition leaders during a press conference at a Nairobi Hotel on August 19, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The degeneration of the country's security has reached worrying levels and leaders are wondering who will put the brakes on the descent into anarchy.

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Related Topics

Kenya's Political Violence Goons International Criminal Court United Opposition Leaders
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