Police warn politicians against incitement ahead of political activities

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Youth engage with police in a running battle at Nyandiwa, Homabay on August 16, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The National Police Service has warned politicians and organisers against incitement, provocation and other conduct likely to breach peace, as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the police would take action against individuals found facilitating violence, disorder or unlawful activities during political events and public gatherings.

The warning followed an intelligence-led operation along the Kisumu-Kericho Road on August 15, in which police arrested 15 suspects allegedly found in possession of various crude weapons.

According to the National Police Service, preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were allegedly hired to disrupt political activities in the area.

“The suspects, found in possession of various crude weapons, are in lawful custody pending court arraignment,” the statement said.

The arrests have raised renewed concerns over the potential use of criminal groups and weapons to interfere with political meetings as parties and politicians begin stepping up mobilisation ahead of the 2027 polls.

Police did not identify the individuals or political groups allegedly behind the suspected plot, saying investigations were ongoing. The suspects will remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court.

The NPS warned politicians, event organisers and members of the public against actions that could undermine peace and security.

“The National Police Service warns politicians, organisers, and all other individuals against incitement, provocation, or any conduct likely to breach the peace,” the statement said.

The service said those found violating the law would face legal consequences.

“Offenders will face the full force of the law,” police warned.

At the same time, Nyaga directed officers deployed to political events to exercise professionalism, impartiality and restraint while maintaining public order.

“All officers deployed to political events or public gatherings are directed to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, impartiality, and restraint,” the statement said.

The officers have also been directed to facilitate citizens' right to peaceful assembly while ensuring public safety and maintaining order in accordance with established procedures.

The warning comes as political actors across the country increasingly hold rallies, meetings and grassroots mobilisation activities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Such gatherings can attract large crowds and competing political supporters, increasing the need for security agencies and organisers to ensure that political differences do not escalate into violence.

The NPS said it remains committed to protecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly while maintaining law and order insisting that political competition must not become a platform for incitement, violence or the use of criminal elements.

“The National Police Service remains strictly non-partisan, guided solely by the Constitution, the National Police Service Act, and the rule of law,” the statement said.