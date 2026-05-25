NCIC warns against political intolerance

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Bishop Dr Kepha Nyamweya Chairman, National Cohesion and Integration Commission on May 25, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyans have been warned over the rising use of hate speech, ethnic contempt, and inflammatory political rhetoric that the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) says threatens the country’s democratic stability and national unity.

The Commission said it has documented increasing cases of “disruptions of political meetings, inflammatory utterances, online attacks, ethnic profiling, and the demonization of divergent political views,” warning that some of these actions may already amount to legal violations.

“Democracy demands tolerance, respect for diversity of opinion, adherence to constitutional principles, and fidelity to the rule of law. A democracy that silences dissent through intimidation, weaponises ethnicity, or incites citizens against one another is a democracy in peril,” the Commission said.

The warning follows the swearing-in of the Chairperson and seven Commissioners, an event the NCIC says marks its full reconstitution and renewed readiness to enforce cohesion laws across the country.

The Commission stressed that although the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, this right does not extend to hate speech, ethnic incitement, or advocacy of hatred.

“We condemn all forms of hate speech, ethnic contempt, political incitement, and violent rhetoric. No political cause justifies the dehumanisation of fellow citizens, the inflaming of ethnic tensions, or the incitement of violence,” the NCIC said.

The Commission further raised concern over the growing misuse of digital platforms, saying online spaces have become major channels for spreading divisive narratives and inflammatory content.

“We are concerned by the misuse of digital platforms to spread divisive content and inflammatory material. Online hate speech carries the same legal consequences as public utterances. Leadership is a solemn obligation to unite, not divide,” it said.

Reiterating its enforcement mandate, the Commission issued a strong warning that no individual is above the law.

“Political influence does not confer immunity from accountability. Any individual found to have violated the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008, will face the full range of remedial and punitive measures available,” the NCIC said.

The Commission also reminded political actors of Kenya’s history of electoral violence and ethnic polarisation, cautioning against rhetoric that could reverse hard-won democratic gains.

“We call for a decisive return to issues-based politics anchored in policy, governance, and the public good, not ethnicity, hatred, or fear.”

Political parties were put on notice to discipline members who engage in inflammatory speech, with the NCIC urging internal accountability mechanisms.

“Political parties must enforce discipline and ensure adherence to constitutional and legal standards. Leaders must denounce hate speech and respect political opponents. Silence in the face of intolerance is itself a form of endorsement,” the statement said.

NCIC also appealed to youth to resist manipulation and avoid being drawn into political intolerance online or offline.

“We implore our youth to reject manipulation as instruments of political intolerance and embrace peaceful, constructive, and lawful engagement,” it said.

The commission said its monitoring systems are fully operational across all platforms.

“We are actively monitoring political discourse across all platforms. Our legal instruments are clear, and our resolve is firm. NCIC will not hesitate to act where evidence of hate speech, incitement, or ethnic contempt is established,” it said.

The Commission urged Kenyans to embrace unity and reject divisive politics, saying the country’s future depends on responsible political expression.

“Let us disagree, compete and speak without destroying, dehumanising or inciting one another. Kenya deserves better than the politics of hatred and the rhetoric of contempt. Let us choose Kenya. Let us choose peace,” it said.