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IEBC denies foreign voter registration, missing kits claims

By David Njaaga | Sep. 27, 2026
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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon in a consultative meeting with officials of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya on September 16, 2026. [Courtesy]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed claims of illegal voter registration and missing biometric kits, warning of legal action against anyone spreading false information.

In a statement on Sunday, September 27, the commission, chaired by Erastus Edung Ethekon, responded to a KTN teaser that raised questions about its ongoing Continuous Voter Registration drive across the country's 290 constituencies, part of its wider push to counter misinformation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"No entity, organisation, group or individual has submitted to the Commission any credible evidence supporting any such allegations of illegality and malpractice," said the Commission.

The commission said allegations of foreigners registering as voters and of illegal voter transfers remain unverified. It added that anyone with proof of wrongdoing should submit it, and it will investigate and refer credible cases for prosecution.

The commission also rejected suggestions that it issues national identity cards or passports, saying its mandate under Article 88 of the constitution covers only the registration of citizens who already hold valid identification.

It said immigration and other state agencies handle document issuance, not the IEBC.

On the security of registration equipment, the commission said no Kenya Integrated Elections Management System kit has gone missing or turned up in an unauthorised location, including abroad.

It said the machines stay under gazetted officers and return to IEBC warehouses once registration ends in an area.

The commission reported that partnerships with civil society groups, religious organisations, universities and community leaders have helped register more than 2.6 million new voters in the past year.

It also confirmed plans to widen diaspora voter registration from 12 countries in the 2022 election to 26 countries ahead of the 2027 vote, once it launches the second phase of its enhanced registration programme.

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Related Topics

IEBC Mass Voter Registration Continous Voter Registration 2027 Elections
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