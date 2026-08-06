DPP warns against incitement and hooliganism

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The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has warned politicians accused of fuelling political intolerance through inflammatory remarks and sponsoring criminal gangs, saying his office will pursue more arrests as part of efforts to safeguard peace and the rule of law.

Speaking at the Kakamega County Headquarters during an official visit by Chief Justice Martha Koome, who paid a courtesy call on Governor Fernandes Barasa, Ingonga said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) would not hesitate to prosecute any individual found culpable of incitement once sufficient evidence is gathered.

His remarks come amid heightened political tensions and renewed concerns over inflammatory political rhetoric, following the arrest of Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia and recent calls by President William Ruto for security agencies to dismantle criminal gangs allegedly operating under political patronage.

"We have the issue of politicians giving inflammatory remarks, and I want to state categorically that we are going to put an end to such a trend," Ingonga said.

"We have indeed arrested one, and he is before the justice system, but we are going for more."

The DPP cautioned Kenyans against being misled by divisive political utterances, saying leaders have a responsibility to promote national unity rather than deepen divisions.

"I have always told Kenyans not to follow what politicians are doing. Kenya is a country governed by the rule of law and we must all operate within the stipulated legal framework," he said.

Ingonga maintained that the prosecution office was prepared to take firm action against individuals whose statements or actions threaten national cohesion.

"We are ready to ensure those culpable of incitement are held responsible and once enough evidence is available, we are not going to hesitate," he added.

The DPP also appealed to journalists and media houses to support efforts aimed at exposing leaders whose utterances threaten public peace, saying the media plays a critical role in protecting democracy and promoting accountability.

"We are collaborating with other institutions in ensuring we have a peaceful country and I want to urge the media to help us in exposing and bringing to the fore those politicians in remote and urban areas issuing inflammatory remarks so that we can deal with them accordingly," Ingonga said.

"Kenyans should expect more action because peace and stability are not matters that we can play or joke with."

Beyond incitement, Ingonga vowed to intensify the crackdown on political hooliganism, warning that the use of criminal gangs to intimidate opponents or disrupt public order would not be tolerated.

"Goonism by politicians must be stopped," he said.

He added, "I am urging my fellow Kenyans to work closely with the relevant authorities by sharing information concerning hooliganism and criminal gangs linked to politicians. Those who are afraid of reporting to police stations should know that my office is open to receive such information so that we can act accordingly."

His remarks come just days after detectives arrested Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia outside the Royal Media Services studios in Nairobi after he reportedly spent the night inside the media house.

The legislator had claimed police were planning to arrest him over controversial political remarks he allegedly made during a television interview.

According to the MP, security officers had surrounded the media house shortly after his appearance on Inooro TV's Kiririmbi programme, prompting him to remain inside the premises overnight.

He was later taken into custody after leaving the studios on Monday morning.

The arrest followed widespread criticism over remarks attributed to Kaguchia in which he allegedly threatened supporters of President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The DPP's latest warning also comes against the backdrop of recent directives issued by President William Ruto, who instructed security agencies to move decisively against criminal gangs and politically sponsored violence.

While unveiling the New National Vision: Journey to a First World Economy at State House, Nairobi, barely two weeks ago, President Ruto directed law enforcement agencies to crack down on goonism and all forms of criminality following weeks of heightened political tension, including violence witnessed during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election in Nyandarua County.

The Head of State said security agencies must enforce the law firmly while remaining within constitutional and legal limits.

"And then we have goons. And then, I don't know whether we want to say again, these are our children, the goons. So, you know, we really need to have a candid conversation," President Ruto said.

The President warned that allowing criminal gangs to flourish could have devastating consequences for the country, drawing comparisons with neighbouring Sudan.

"The security of our country is very important. You've heard reflections by some people here who have told us about Khartoum. Khartoum was a beautiful city three years ago. Today, it is rubble, and the world is moving on," he said.

Ruto maintained that although peaceful demonstrations are protected under the Constitution, criminal elements have increasingly infiltrated protests to loot businesses, destroy property and terrorise innocent citizens.

He also expressed concern that suspects arrested over violent acts are sometimes released on lenient bond terms before allegedly returning to political gatherings, making it difficult for security agencies to distinguish between genuine demonstrators and organised criminal gangs.