Court calls out Ruto team for removing abduction victims from KCNHR list

Protesters make signs with their arms in front of Kenya police officers during a demonstration against tax hikes in Nairobi, on June 18, 2024.[ Courtesy]

The High Court in Nairobi has called out Makau Mutua’s compensation team for leaving out 35 persons who had been abducted during Gen-Zs protests from the compensation list during the verification exercise.

While ordering the team appointed by President William Ruto to set aside Sh 105 million for compensating abduction victims, Justice Gregory Mutai said that torture and abductions were more severe than the minor injuries of victims who had been listed for compensation.