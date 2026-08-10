BATUK training resumes despite Kenya-UK DCA standoff, as 58 sexual offences cases pile pressure on Kenya-UK defence deal

British Army Training Unit in Kenya , BATUK has been shrowded with controiversies of the years. [File, Standard]

The scale of alleged sexual violations linked to British soldiers in Kenya has emerge as a fresh test of the country’s defense relationship with the United Kingdom, with police investigating 58 cases involving alleged rape and defilement.

The National Police Service told parliament that it is currently investigating one case of defilement, 20 cases of rape and 37 cases of gang rape allegedly involving British soldiers.