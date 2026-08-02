Ruto calls for national unity to drive development agenda

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President William Ruto arrive at ACK St. Stephen's Chepkoilel Church in Uasin Gishu County for a worship service on August 2, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to unite in developing a new long-term national development blueprint to succeed Vision 2030, saying the country's future should be shaped through an inclusive process involving citizens from all sectors.

Addressing worshippers during a church service at ACK St. Stephen's Chepkoilel Church in Uasin Gishu County, the President said the current Vision 2030 framework, introduced during former President Mwai Kibaki's administration, was nearing its implementation timeline and required a successor aligned with Kenya's 2010 Constitution.

"This week I proposed a meeting to share on planning the country ahead. President Kibaki planned for Vision 2030. The period is approaching and we need to plan ahead so that our plans can align with future programmes," Ruto said.

He noted that Vision 2030 was formulated before the promulgation of the Constitution and argued that Kenya's next development agenda should fully reflect the constitutional order.

"The Vision 2030 was crafted before the new Constitution and now we have the Constitution guiding the development of our country. We are operationalising all chapters of the Constitution, including political parties, elections and human rights. It is now time to operationalise the development of the country," he said.

Ruto emphasized that the new development blueprint should emerge from broad public participation rather than decisions made by a few individuals.

"It cannot be done by a few individuals in secret, but all Kenyans should take part in deciding how they want the country to develop according to the Constitution," he said.

The President urged leaders, professionals, businesses and ordinary citizens to work together to create a prosperous nation.

"Kenyans can no longer sit in poverty. We must sit together as a country to ensure Kenya becomes a wealthy and prosperous nation," he added.

Ruto defended flagship government programmes, including the Affordable Housing Programme and the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying they were intended to improve the lives of all citizens regardless of social or economic status.

"This Constitution does not envisage a poor nation but a democratic and wealthy nation. The government will give equal opportunity to all regions in all projects," he said.

Ruto dismissed criticism over including leaders from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in his administration, insisting that the government belongs to all Kenyans.

"Others are blaming me for bringing ODM into government. Even ODM members are Kenyans and the government is meant for all Kenyans. We can all fit into one administration and one government. Unity is what makes us succeed," he said.

Ruto further announced that the Nairobi-Mau Summit highway would be extended to Eldoret and Malaba by next year and said the proposed National Infrastructure Fund would accelerate road construction, electricity generation and digital infrastructure.

"For 60 years we have constructed 20,000 kilometres of tarmac roads, but in the next seven years we want to add another 28,000 kilometres. Through the Infrastructure Fund we will also generate an extra 10,000 megawatts of electricity to support Kenya's digital economy, industries and future growth," he said.