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'No one is beyond the law,' NCIC warns in hate speech probe

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 28, 2026
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National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Bishop Dr. Kepha Nyamweya Omae (center) flanked by Inter-religious Council of Kenya Chairperson Sheikh Abdullahi Salat and Evangelical Alliance of Kenya Chairperson Bishop Geoffrey Njuguna during a presser, July 28,2026. [Kanyiri Wahito]

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has opened independent investigations into several political leaders accused of hate speech and ethnic incitement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The move follows a consultative meeting between the commission and the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK). 

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the two bodies raised concern over growing political intolerance and warned that divisive rhetoric threatens national cohesion.
"Language is increasingly being used not just to disagree with an opponent but to dehumanize them," the statement read.

"Communities are being cast not as neighbours who hold different views, but as adversaries to be defeated by any means."


The statement also flagged inflammatory rhetoric on the campaign trail and cyber harassment as threats to unity.

"Hate speech is not free speech, it is an assault on human dignity and the constitutional order that binds this nation together," it stated.

The commission warned against ethnic profiling and collective blame of entire communities.

"Ethnic contempt, the casting of entire communities as enemies, lesser or as a threat, has never built a nation and never will," the statement added.

NCIC said those under investigation include former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, Busia Governor Paul Nyongesa Otuoma and Mandera Deputy Governor Ali Maalim Mohamud. 

Others named are Sirisia MP John Waluke, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, David Gikaria, Tipape Naini Musa and Dennis Adison Ouma.

"These investigations are being undertaken strictly in accordance with due process and the law," said the commission, adding that the process will proceed without political direction or interference.

"No individual, regardless of office or standing, is beyond the reach of the law where credible allegations of hate speech or ethnic incitement arise," it stated.
The commission stressed that criminal responsibility rests with individuals and should not extend to entire communities.

"No community, religion or group should be held collectively accountable for the alleged conduct of an individual," it said.

NCIC urged political leaders to campaign on issues and avoid divisive language.
"We call upon political leaders to compete for votes, not for the destruction of their neighbours' dignity," they added.

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NCIC Statement On Duale Hate Speech Actions Against Hate Speech By Political Leaders Investigations Into Duale's Hate speech Allegations National Cohesion and Integration Commission
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