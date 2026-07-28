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Justice Lottery: Leaked ELC Court data exposes massive gap in Judge performance

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 28, 2026
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Leaked court data exposes a wide gap in judges’ performance. [Courtesy]

There is a likelihood that your land case or environmental matter will either be resolved quickly or the wheels of justice will grind at a slow pace, depending on the Judge where it will land with.

Individual judges’ performance data, as seen by The Standard, reveals interesting insights into the judges' output in the last financial year.

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Related Topics

Environment and Land Court Judiciary Judge Performance Judges
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