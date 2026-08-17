Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Healthcare crisis: Patients die as State, counties keep wobbling

By Mercy Kahenda | Aug. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives from various hospitals across the country converged in Nairobi for a strike entering its 15th day. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

For six-year-old Emmanuel Kithinji, a snake bite should have been a medical emergency that demanded immediate attention.

Instead, his mother, Eunice Kapuria, is left mourning a child whose condition deteriorated as she moved from one hospital to another in search of treatment that never came by.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya Health Crisis Health Workers’ Strike Healthcare Shortages Emergency Healthcare
.

Latest Stories

Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Reproductive Health
By Irene Githinji
12 mins ago
Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
National
By Brian Ngugi
12 mins ago
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
National
By Mercy Kahenda
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
By Brian Ngugi 12 mins ago
Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
By Irene Githinji 12 mins ago
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
By Mercy Kahenda 12 mins ago
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
Of online scams and mobile money fraud, why Kenyans are biggest victims
By Kamau Muthoni 12 mins ago
Of online scams and mobile money fraud, why Kenyans are biggest victims
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved