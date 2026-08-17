Healthcare crisis: Patients die as State, counties keep wobbling

Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives from various hospitals across the country converged in Nairobi for a strike entering its 15th day. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

For six-year-old Emmanuel Kithinji, a snake bite should have been a medical emergency that demanded immediate attention.

Instead, his mother, Eunice Kapuria, is left mourning a child whose condition deteriorated as she moved from one hospital to another in search of treatment that never came by.