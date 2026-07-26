Compensation or mirage? Questions surrounding protest victims fund

Minne Gathoni, who was shot on 24th June 2024 during Gen Z protests has not been compensated by government. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The promised relief for families of those killed or maimed, injured or abducted during the anti-government protests in the last decade is dissolving into a fog of administrative silence.

Months after the state loudly announced the commencement of a Sh2 billion compensation programme, questions now mount over the disbursement process at the beneficiaries say they are yet to receive funds.