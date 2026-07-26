Compensation or mirage? Questions surrounding protest victims fund

The promised relief for families of those killed or maimed, injured or abducted during the anti-government protests in the last decade is dissolving into a fog of administrative silence.
Months after the state loudly announced the commencement of a Sh2 billion compensation programme, questions now mount over the disbursement process at the beneficiaries say they are yet to receive funds.
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