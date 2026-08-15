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DCI recovers rifles linked to murders, Mavoko robbery

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Aug. 15, 2026
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Crime scene tape. [iStockphoto]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has recovered an M16 rifle suspected of being linked to four murders in Isiolo and neighbouring Meru County.

The rifle, loaded with five rounds of 5.56×45mm ammunition, was recovered in the Kakili area of Burat Location during a multi-agency operation involving police, National Police Reservists (NPRs) and National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs).

“Acting on actionable intelligence, the team recovered the M16 rifle, believed to be linked to notorious bandit Aloise Lochuchu alias ‘Akoo,’ who was recently charged with robbery with violence,” the DCI said in a statement.

Detectives suspect the firearm was used in four separate murder cases reported in the two counties between January 2025 and February 2026.

They are investigating whether it was also involved in other crimes.

“The recovery has opened a can of worms, with detectives now probing the firearm’s suspected links to four separate murder cases,” the DCI noted.

The rifle has been secured at the Isiolo Police Station armoury and will be sent to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination.

In a separate operation in Machakos County, detectives recovered an AK-47 rifle stolen from a police officer during an armed robbery in Mavoko in November 2025.

The recovery followed a gunfight with a suspected gang in the Mashokani area of Matungulu Sub-County along the Koma-Kenol Highway.

One suspect armed with the rifle was shot dead while another suspect, who was carrying a pistol, escaped.

“Instead of surrendering, the gang opened fire, turning the highway into a scene of gunfire,” the DCI said.

Detectives have launched a search for the escaped suspect.

The recovered AK-47 had 11 rounds of 7.62×39mm ammunition. Investigators also recovered eight mobile phones, four balaclavas, crowbars and torches from the suspects’ Toyota Harrier.

Crime Scene Investigation detectives processed the scene while the body of the deceased suspect was taken to Kangundo Level 4 Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

The two operations come as detectives continue to trace firearms suspected of being used in violent crimes across the country.

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Related Topics

Murders In Isiolo And Meru Firearm Recovered Mavoko Police Robbery Machakos Shootout
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