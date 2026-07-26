Judge's Boycott: Divided lawyers vs a united Judiciary

On Thursday, lawyer Nelson Havi logged in to the Nyandarua High Court in a bid to enforce a targeted boycott as demanded by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to its members.
Havi was in Justice Dorah Chepkwony’s courtroom, and he explained that he was there to ensure that no lawyer appeared before the Judge. Nevertheless, there were lawyers already waiting for their clients’ cases to be mentioned or heard.
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