Court boycott paralyses business as LSK, Judiciary standoff deepens

A nationwide court boycott called by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) on Wednesday paralysed proceedings in several courts across the country, exposing an unprecedented standoff between the Bar and the Bench over allegations of corruption and accountability within the Judiciary.
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