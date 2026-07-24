Ruto to certify 40,000 skilled youth without formal qualifications

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President William Ruto at State House Nairobi, hosted more than 5,000 mechanics and artisans from Nairobi County on July 23, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has announced that the government will fund the certification of 40,000 skilled young people who lack formal academic qualifications, expanding efforts to recognise skills gained through work and informal training.

Speaking on Friday, July 24, during the launch of the Next Generation Youth Employment Programme (NextGen.KE) at State House, Nairobi, Ruto said the move would allow thousands of young Kenyans to access formal employment despite not following conventional education pathways.

The President said the government had doubled the target after receiving far more applications than initially expected, increasing the number of beneficiaries from 20,000 to 40,000.

“We had resources for 20,000, but when we asked for applications, we got a big pool of young people. Many of them acquired skills while working in different sectors and they are skilled, but because they did not go through school they do not have certificates,” said Ruto.

He said successful applicants would undergo examinations and assessments funded by the government before receiving certification under the Recognition of Prior Learning programme.

“We have decided that since they do not have certificates, we are going to provide resources to certify them by examining them and certify them at government cost,” Ruto explained.

The President said recognising skills acquired outside formal education would help bridge the gap between practical ability and employment by allowing workers to prove their competence.

He noted that the programme had already benefited thousands of artisans, including women, who had secured formal contracts after receiving certification.

“Skills are valuable wherever they are acquired. What matters is the ability to perform and contribute,” Ruto observed.

Beyond skills recognition, the President said the government was expanding digital training to prepare more than 1.9 million Kenyans for opportunities in the technology sector and support the creation of 350,000 digital jobs.

“We have to skill our young people for them to be ready for digital jobs,” Ruto said.

He said the government had deployed trainers and resources to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to offer short courses that equip young people with digital skills required by employers.

Ruto added that Kenya was strengthening its position as a business process outsourcing hub, attracting international companies seeking skilled digital workers.

“We are opening pathways to the digital economy by equipping our young people with skills that match the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Ruto noted.

The President said the government was working with private sector partners to expand access to digital employment, adding that continuous learning and practical skills would help young Kenyans compete in a changing labour market.

“Education remains important, but we must ensure that learning translates into opportunity,” Ruto remarked.

He said the government's skills certification, digital training and youth employment programmes were designed to ensure more young Kenyans could participate in the economy regardless of how they acquired their skills.