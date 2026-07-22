Gachagua: Why Ruto will not steal the 2027 General Election

Audio By Vocalize

DCP leader Righathi Gachagua during a live interview with KTN at his Karen home, Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that President William Ruto will not be able to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 General Election, arguing that Kenyans have become more vigilant in protecting their votes.

Speaking during a live interview with KTN from his Karen residence, the former Deputy President said the recent Ol Kalou by-election had provided opposition supporters with a blueprint on safeguarding the electoral process.

"Voting is not enough; you vote and protect the vote. We now have a template from the Ol Kalou by-election," Gachagua said.

He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant during the next General Election, saying the alleged intimidation witnessed in Ol Kalou had failed to influence voters.

"They tried intimidating the people of Ol Kalou, but they did not succeed. We are celebrating what happened, and people from across the country are calling to benchmark on how it worked," he said.

Gachagua also questioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)'s ability to conduct a free and fair election, accusing the electoral body of failing to condemn alleged voter suppression and bribery during the Ol Kalou by-election.

"IEBC has not even condemned the wrongs that happened during the by-election in Ol Kalou. We lost two people who were actually protecting our votes," he alleged.

The DCP leader further renewed his criticism of President Ruto, accusing him of betraying voters from the Mt Kenya region despite earlier warnings.

According to Gachagua, the outcome of the Ol Kalou by-election should serve as a warning to the Kenya Kwanza administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He maintained that the by-election demonstrated that Kenyans could no longer be intimidated by the State and described the result as a preview of what to expect in the next national polls.

Gachagua also revisited the Mbeere North by-election, alleging that DCP lost because of widespread voter bribery, intimidation of elderly voters and failure by the party to adequately protect its votes.

"We lost the Mbeere North by-election because we didn't protect our votes properly. There was also massive voter bribery, and those who participated were allegedly given the balance of their bribe after showing a photo of whom they had voted for," he claimed.

The former Deputy President further argued that DCP would have secured an even larger victory in Ol Kalou were it not for what he described as voter suppression and police intimidation.



More to follow...