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UDA's Samuel Muchina lands State appointment

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 22, 2026
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 Ruto hosts Muchina at State House, a week after losing the closely contested Ol Kalou by-election. [PCS]

President William Ruto has appointed former UDA Ol Kalou parliamentary candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission, days after he lost in the constituency's by-election.

In a Gazette Notice published on Wednesday, July 22, Ruto appointed Muchina to the commission with immediate effect.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that, pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 13907 of 2024 as read together with Section 51(1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, appoint Samuel Muchina Nyaga to be a member of the Nairobi River Commission," the gazette notice read.

The appointment comes a day after Ruto hosted Muchina at State House and about a week after the closely contested Ol Kalou by-election.

Muchina was defeated by DCP's Sammy Kamau, who garnered 35,440 votes.

Before venturing into elective politics, Muchina served as personal assistant to the late Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho before later becoming the constituency's Constituency Development Fund (CDF) manager.

He will serve a renewable three-year term, replacing Amos Chege on the commission.

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Samuel Muchina UDA's Samuel Muchina Samuel Muchina Appointment
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