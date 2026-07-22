'Execute the CBAs or prepare for a full withdrawal of labour', county workers warn

Audio By Vocalize

County Government Workers Union-Kenya leaders during a presser at their office in Nairobi, July 22,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

County government workers have threatened a nationwide strike over what they call delayed implementation of long overdue labour agreements across all 47 counties.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the County Government Workers Union-Kenya (COGWU-K) accused County Executive and County Assembly Public Service Boards of failing to engage the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to conclude and implement Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

The union issued a 21-day ultimatum, demanding that County Public Service Boards (CPSBs) immediately seek the mandatory SRC advisories needed to finalise and implement the pending CBAs.

"Equal pay for equal work is not a request, it is a fundamental labour right. Seek the SRC advisory now, execute the CBAs, or prepare for a full withdrawal of labour," the union said.

COGWU-K also demanded immediate promotion of eligible county employees, adoption of a unified salary structure and harmonisation of allowances. The union further called for incorporation of Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) into future pay structures and protection of workers' earned benefits.

The union blamed prolonged delays in salary reviews and labour agreements for leaving county employees with stagnant wages and financial hardship.

"County employees have been subjected to systemic wage discrimination, severe career stagnation and unjust treatment, effectively reducing them to second-class public servants," the union stated.

It added that the delays have hurt workers' welfare and morale.

"A worker cannot serve the public with pride when they cannot feed their family, pay rent or access medical care despite working every single day," the statement read.

COGWU-K warned that any County Public Service Board that fails to obtain the required SRC advisories and implement pending agreements within the given timeline will face industrial action.