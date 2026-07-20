Former IEBC commissioner Mohamed Sharawe dies

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Former IEBC commissioner and Chair of PSC Mohamed Abdullahi Sharawe. [File]

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Mohamed Abdullahi Sharawe has died.

His death marks the loss of a veteran public servant who played a key role in Kenya's electoral reforms and held several senior government positions.

His death was announced by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, who led leaders in paying tribute to Sharawe's decades-long career in public service.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Keynan described Sharawe as a distinguished statesman, accomplished engineer and respected elder whose life was defined by integrity, humility and an unwavering commitment to serving the nation.

"It is with profound sorrow that I join the nation in mourning the passing of Eng. Mohamed Abdullahi Sharawe, a distinguished statesman, accomplished engineer and an enviable elder whose life was defined by integrity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service," Keynan said.

The cause of Sharawe's death was not immediately disclosed.

Sharawe was among the key figures in Kenya's electoral reform process, having served as a commissioner of the Interim Independent Boundaries Review Commission (IIBRC), established to review electoral boundaries following the disputed 2007 General Election and the ensuing political crisis.

He later became one of the inaugural commissioners of the IEBC, the constitutional body mandated to conduct elections and review electoral boundaries, contributing to the country's transition to a new electoral framework under the 2010 Constitution.