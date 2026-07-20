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Ruto in dilemma on whether to reshuffle Cabinet or not

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jul. 20, 2026
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President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto is facing a dilemma on whether to reshuffle his Cabinet or not and reduce the number of Cabinet Secretaries from the Mount Kenya region as he seeks to build new alliances in readiness for the 2027 general election.

Ruto has been forced to go back to the drawing board after it became clear that it was highly unlikely that the Mount Kenya region, which currently has eight Cabinet Secretaries, might not support him after all in his re- election bid and that he should look for support elsewhere.

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