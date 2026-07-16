Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Koome tasks new Appeal Court president with clearing 9,954-case backlog

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Chief Justice Martha Koome during the installation of Justice Gatembu Kairu as President of the Court of Appeal on July 16, 2026. [Judiciary]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has challenged the new President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Gatembu Kairu, to clear a backlog of 9,954 appeals and push the court to resolve more cases than it receives each year.

Speaking during Kairu's installation in Nairobi on Thursday, July 16, Koome said the court's expanded bench of 41 judges gives it the capacity to deliver decisions faster and restore public confidence in the justice system.

"Every pending appeal represents litigants awaiting certainty and justice. Your leadership will be measured not only by the quality of the Court's jurisprudence but equally by its institutional performance," said Koome.

The Chief Justice said the Court of Appeal ended the last financial year with 16,436 pending appeals, with 61 per cent classified as backlog.

"Reducing this backlog must therefore remain an institutional priority," noted Koome.

She said the court achieved a Case Clearance Rate of 74 per cent during the last financial year despite a rise in new filings.

The number of appeals filed each year almost doubled from 2,834 in 2021 to 5,431, while resolved appeals rose from 1,220 to 4,038 over the same period.

Koome observed that the appointment of 15 additional judges earlier this year increased the court's bench from 13 judges in 2021 to 41, the largest in its history.

She challenged the court to exceed a 100 per cent Case Clearance Rate and cited the performance of regional stations as proof the target is achievable.

"During the last financial year, the Mombasa station attained a Case Clearance Rate of 142 per cent, while Kisumu and Malindi each achieved 103 per cent," explained Koome.

She added that the Judiciary's Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) Blueprint aims to have appeals heard and determined within one year of filing.

Koome also urged the court to increase the use of technology including virtual hearings, electronic filing and paperless operations to speed up case processing.

She called for wider use of mediation and Alternative Justice Systems (AJS) to improve access to justice and reduce delays.

The Chief Justice praised outgoing Court of Appeal President Justice Daniel Musinga for expanding the court's reach and improving performance during his five-year tenure.

"Your steady and collaborative leadership strengthened the Court's jurisprudence, expanded its reach, improved institutional performance and enhanced service delivery," added Koome.

Court of Appeal President Justice Gatembu Kairu. [Judiciary]

Kairu pledged to tackle pending applications immediately to allow judges to focus on appeals.

"As a short-term measure, with a long-term strategy, we shall attack those applications with an objective of becoming real time and ensuring that we thereafter devote the Court's time to hearing and determining appeals," explained Kairu.

He disclosed that Nairobi alone has 4,787 pending civil appeals and that judges in the capital are currently handling cases filed in 2020.

The new court president also pledged to work with stakeholders to improve efficiency and accountability.

"Let us work together to build a Court that is independent in its judgment, united in purpose, efficient in its processes, consistent in its jurisprudence and unwavering in its service and accountability to the people of Kenya. I will lead from the front with integrity," pledged Kairu.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Court Of Appeal President Justice Gatembu Kairu Chief Justice Martha Koome Pending Appeals
.

Latest Stories

Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
National
By Mate Tongola
12 mins ago
Judiciary must make its e-filing portal reliable to reduce delays
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
27 mins ago
A growing population of digital natives is Africa's silver bullet for the future
Opinion
By Amos Njeru
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 27 mins ago
Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 27 mins ago
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
By Amos Kiarie 27 mins ago
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
By Josphat Thiong’o 27 mins ago
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved