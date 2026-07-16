Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku confirmed massive payroll fraud, though official figures put the loss at Sh6.4 billion. [File, Standard]

The Standard can authoritatively reveal the 14 most affected departments in the forensic audit into the government's payroll system that uncovered a staggering Sh6.4 billion heist.

Highly placed sources say the report fingers 14 State departments and counties in the theft out of the 53 mentioned in the audit report.