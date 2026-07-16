Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated

By David Odongo | Jul. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku confirmed massive payroll fraud, though official figures put the loss at Sh6.4 billion. [File, Standard]

The Standard can authoritatively reveal the 14 most affected departments in the forensic audit into the government's payroll system that uncovered a staggering Sh6.4 billion heist.

Highly placed sources say the report fingers 14 State departments and counties in the theft out of the 53 mentioned in the audit report.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Government Payroll Heist Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku DCI Boss Amin Mohammed National Police Service
.

Latest Stories

State repeating costly errors of secrecy, debts in SGR extension to Malaba
State repeating costly errors of secrecy, debts in SGR extension to Malaba
Business
By Macharia Kamau
57 mins ago
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
National
By David Odongo
57 mins ago
Safaricom, KPC receipts to push Kenya's forex reserves to 7-month high - CBK
Business
By Brian Ngugi
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intergrity of Ol Kalou by-election under scrutiny as voters head to the ballot
By Ndung’u Gachane 57 mins ago
Intergrity of Ol Kalou by-election under scrutiny as voters head to the ballot
Traders feel the heat as Sakaja, Kenya Power standoff persists
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh 57 mins ago
Traders feel the heat as Sakaja, Kenya Power standoff persists
Over 1,000 police officers deployed in Ol Kalou amid fears of election malpractice
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 57 mins ago
Over 1,000 police officers deployed in Ol Kalou amid fears of election malpractice
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
By David Odongo 57 mins ago
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved