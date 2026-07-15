Family, friends honour legacy as veteran journalist Muliro Telewa is laid to rest

Audio By Vocalize

Muliro Telewa worked alongside some of Kenya's most respected journalists at the BBC. [File Courtesy]

Veteran journalist Muliro Telewa, popularly known as JMT, was laid to rest at his home in Nzoia Scheme, Kakamega County, with family, friends and colleagues paying glowing tributes to a man they described as humble, compassionate and committed to truth and humanity.

Speakers at the burial ceremony remembered Telewa as a respected media professional whose kindness, integrity and willingness to help others touched many lives.

His wife, Prof Victoria Khasandi of Laikipia University, described him as a loving husband who devoted his life to serving others, particularly the vulnerable and those whose voices often went unheard.

"My husband never called me by my name. He always called me 'Sweetie' or 'Prof'. He would jokingly refer to himself as a bad boy because he spoke the things that many people were unwilling to say," she said.

Prof Khasandi said she had lost not only her husband but also her closest friend, recalling how people of all ages sought his advice because of his ability to listen without judgment.

"Children and older people found it easy to talk to him because he was a good listener. People shared deeply personal issues with him, and he always found a way to help where he could," she said.

Their children fought back tears as they remembered their father as their greatest supporter, mentor and confidant.

"I have not just lost a father; I have lost my best friend. He was my biggest cheerleader even when others doubted me. He used to tell me that no one would ever replace him as my father, and I would tell him no one would replace me as his firstborn son," said his eldest son, John Telewa.

Colleagues from the BBC described Telewa as an exceptional journalist and leader whose professionalism and generosity inspired many in the newsroom.

"Muliro was the colleague who lit up every room. He was always willing to go out of his way to help others and upheld the highest standards of professionalism. The media fraternity has lost a remarkable person," one colleague said.

His siblings said the family had lost more than a brother, describing him as a father figure who always stepped in whenever the family faced challenges.

Telewa died on July 6 at Bloom Hospital in Nakuru while undergoing treatment. He had been diagnosed with acute kidney failure after falling ill during a family trip to the United States.

He is survived by his wife and ten children.