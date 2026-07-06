Veteran journalist Muliro Telewa dies at 68

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Muliro Telewa worked alongside some of Kenya's most respected journalists at BBC. [File]

Veteran journalist Muliro Telewa has died at the age of 68 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nakuru.

According to his family, Telewa had been living with kidney failure for some time, although the condition had been manageable.

His sister said he developed a severe cough on Sunday evening and was rushed to hospital, where he later died on Monday morning.

"On Sunday evening, he developed a serious cough and was rushed to hospital, never to come out. Sadly, we lost him this morning," she told The Standard.

Telewa was among the courageous journalists who endured police brutality while covering the pro-democracy movement that culminated in Kenya's Second Liberation and the historic Saba Saba protests, whose anniversary will be marked on Tuesday.

He retired after a distinguished career with the BBC, where he worked alongside some of Kenya's most respected journalists. Following his retirement, Telewa settled in Nakuru and ventured into private business.