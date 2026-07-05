DCI probes Westlands restaurant robbery caught on CCTV

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from CCTV footage shows armed suspects inside a restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Westlands, Nairobi, during a robbery on Saturday night, July 4, 2026.

Detectives have launched investigations after four armed robbers riding two motorcycles stormed a restaurant in Nairobi's Westlands area, robbed customers of their valuables and fired two shots into the air before escaping.

The incident occurred Saturday night, July 4, at about 10:35 p.m. at a restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Westlands Sub-County, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Two of the suspects entered the restaurant first, posing as customers, before drawing pistols and robbing patrons of seven mobile phones and a laptop.

Surveillance footage showed the gunmen splitting up to cover different sections of the dining area, moving from table to table as they demanded valuables from terrified diners.

The suspects fled towards Parklands after the attack. Investigators recovered a spent 9mm cartridge from the scene.

The DCI said detectives have recorded statements from several victims, with more victims and witnesses expected to record statements as the investigation continues.

Officers from the DCI's Imaging and Acoustic Section are retrieving and analysing closed-circuit television footage from the area to help identify the suspects.

At the same time, crime scene investigators have submitted evidence recovered from the scene for forensic analysis.

The agency said detectives are relying on intelligence and forensic evidence to identify, arrest and charge the suspects.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to assure the public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and security of all persons within the Republic and to ensuring that those responsible for criminal acts are held accountable and brought to justice," said the DCI.

The agency urged anyone with information about the robbery to report it to the police.