Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

DCI probes Westlands restaurant robbery caught on CCTV

By David Njaaga | Jul. 5, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

from CCTV footage shows armed suspects inside a restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Westlands, Nairobi, during a robbery on Saturday night, July 4, 2026.

Detectives have launched investigations after four armed robbers riding two motorcycles stormed a restaurant in Nairobi's Westlands area, robbed customers of their valuables and fired two shots into the air before escaping.

The incident occurred Saturday night, July 4, at about 10:35 p.m. at a restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Westlands Sub-County, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Two of the suspects entered the restaurant first, posing as customers, before drawing pistols and robbing patrons of seven mobile phones and a laptop.

Surveillance footage showed the gunmen splitting up to cover different sections of the dining area, moving from table to table as they demanded valuables from terrified diners.

The suspects fled towards Parklands after the attack. Investigators recovered a spent 9mm cartridge from the scene.

The DCI said detectives have recorded statements from several victims, with more victims and witnesses expected to record statements as the investigation continues.

Officers from the DCI's Imaging and Acoustic Section are retrieving and analysing closed-circuit television footage from the area to help identify the suspects.

At the same time, crime scene investigators have submitted evidence recovered from the scene for forensic analysis.

The agency said detectives are relying on intelligence and forensic evidence to identify, arrest and charge the suspects.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to assure the public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and security of all persons within the Republic and to ensuring that those responsible for criminal acts are held accountable and brought to justice," said the DCI.

The agency urged anyone with information about the robbery to report it to the police.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Westlands Robbery DCI Boda Boda Crime Robbery with Violence
.

Latest Stories

Broad-based family: Speaker's network in State jobs sparks storm
Broad-based family: Speaker's network in State jobs sparks storm
National
By Brian Kisanji and Jackline Inyanji
48 mins ago
Kenya marks 36th Saba Saba Day Anniversary
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
48 mins ago
How local borrowing is stifling Kenya's infrastructure capital needs
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Broad-based family: Speaker's network in State jobs sparks storm
By Brian Kisanji and Jackline Inyanji 48 mins ago
Broad-based family: Speaker's network in State jobs sparks storm
Ruto takes Mt Kenya political battle to Embu, warns against tribal politics
By Clement Masombo 48 mins ago
Ruto takes Mt Kenya political battle to Embu, warns against tribal politics
Kenya marks 36th Saba Saba Day Anniversary
By Edwin Nyarangi 48 mins ago
Kenya marks 36th Saba Saba Day Anniversary
Elections vs goons: Is Kenya heading the Haiti way?
By Irene Githinji 48 mins ago
Elections vs goons: Is Kenya heading the Haiti way?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved