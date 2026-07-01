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Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch demands accountability for the rising abduction cases

By Irene Githinji | Jul. 1, 2026
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Rising cases of abductions in kenya.[Standard]

Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch requests a statement regarding the rising cases of abductions and missing persons in Mathare.

"I hasten to say this has nothing to do with June 25 demos; these are just people who have been missing."

He is requesting a statement from the Department Committee on Administration and Internal Security regarding the alarming increase of missing persons in the constituency.

 In recent weeks, he said several residents of Mathare have been reported to have disappeared under unclear circumstances. Among them are Joel Kariuki, a businessperson, who allegedly went missing on June 18, by armed individuals in civilian clothing; Michael Oloo went missing on June 19; Maxmillian Kiarie, who was reportedly abducted on June 20, Abdulaziz Molu.

The reported incidents have caused great anxiety among families and residents, particularly given allegations that the victims were taken by individuals claiming to be security officers.

 "Efforts from families to obtain information from relevant security agencies regarding the whereabouts of the missing persons have reportedly yielded no information. It is against this backdrop I request a statement from the Chairperson of the departmental committee on administration and internal security," Oluoch said.

He wants a statement on whether any unit of the police service was involved in their arrest, measures being taken by the Ministry to investigate these incidences of arbitrary abduction (if they are) or any enforced disappearances, and safeguard the security of residents of Mathare and citizens.

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