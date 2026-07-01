Eight Utumishi Girls students deny 16 murder counts, DPP opposes bail

Kibera High Court Judge Diana Kavedza. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Eight students from Utumishi Girls Academy have pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of murder over a dormitory fire that killed 16 schoolmates on the night of May 28.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has opposed the release of the students on bail or bond, urging the High Court to keep them in custody pending trial.