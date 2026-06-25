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Utumishi Girls students face 16 murder charges

By Antony Gitonga | Jun. 25, 2026

Students linked to the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire tragedy when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Ramadhan Abdulqadir at the Naivasha Law Courts, on June 3, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Eight of the nine students of Utumishi Girls linked to the fire that killed fellow learners will be charged with murder in Nairobi on Friday.

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Utumishi Girls Fire Tragedy Nairobi Children’s Remand High Court Chief Magistrate Abdulqadir Ramathan
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