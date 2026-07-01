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Why Saudi Arabia remains favourite destination for Kenyan migrant workers

By Irene Githinji | Jul. 1, 2026
Saudi Arabia is a favourite destination for Kenya Migrants.[Courtesy]

At least 583,868 Kenyans were placed in foreign employment between 2022 and the first quarter of 2026, with 42,444 additional workers deployed during the third quarter of the Financial Year 2025/26, the Parliament has heard.

National Employment Authority (NEA) Director of Labour Migration, Joseph Njue, yesterday told the National Assembly Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers that female workers accounted for approximately 59.7 per cent of cumulative placements, while male workers represented 40.3 per cent, reflecting the continued demand for occupations traditionally dominated by women, particularly domestic and caregiving services. 

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