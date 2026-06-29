We don't have powers to write off bad student debts, Helb chief says

Helb Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Monari. [File, Standard]

The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has said it does not have the power to write off bad debts accrued from loan defaulters, but they are engaging them to ensure they keep the end of their bargain.

Helb Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Monari told the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education that some 563,949 matured accounts relate to students who have completed their studies but not yet secured gainful employment or a sustainable income to enable them to begin loan repayment.